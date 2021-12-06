The 29th Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive is Friday, December 10th.

2 News will be live and collecting non-perishable food items, toys, monetary donations across northern Nevada from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drop off locations are the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Governor's Mansion in Carson City, and the Carson-Valley Inn in Minden.

You don't even have to get out of your car to donate.

The donations will help those less fortunate in our communities through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, F.I.S.H., the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, and the Carson-Valley Food Community Food Closet.

In 2020 the community was able to collect more than 447 thousand pounds of food and more than $300,000.