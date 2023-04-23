Kaia FIT Sierra, a women’s fitness and nutrition program with four Reno-Sparks locations, is gearing up for its 2nd annual Burpee Mile event, benefitting the local nonprofit Awaken.
This year’s Burpee Mile is scheduled from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at McQueen High School Track, 6055 Lancer St. in Reno.
All men and women are welcome to this fundraising event that features solo participants and relay teams attempting to complete a full mile of traveling burpees (four laps around the track).
Traveling burpees are an exercise where a person places their hands on the ground, steps or hops their feet back, lowers their chest to the ground, pushes back up, steps or hops their feet back in, stands up and then steps or hops forward.
Teams can break up the traveling burpees however they like, and there is no limit on the size of a team. Last year, nearly $5,000 was raised for Awaken, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase awareness and education surrounding the issue of commercial sexual exploitation and to provide housing and restoration for its victims.
The goal this year is $10,000.
“Awaken does so much for sex trafficking survivors in this area,” said Caren Roblin, owner of Kaia FIT Sierra. “As a women’s fitness program, to be able to partner with such an important organization for this incredibly fun, family-friendly event is an honor. The energy from last year was inspiring, and I can’t wait to see what’s accomplished this year.”
The fastest solo participant at last year’s Burpee Mile finished with a time of 1 hour and 18 minutes. The fastest relay team finished with a time of 39 minutes and 55 seconds.
“Don’t let the idea of a mile of burpees intimidate you,” Roblin said. “All levels are welcome. Multiple modification options are available. We even have a standing-burpee option where you never have to go down to the ground. The most important thing is to come out and support Awaken and its mission.”
Cost of registration is $39 per person.
Participants can register at https://awakenreno.ejoinme.org/burpeemile2023 or in person before the event. All participants are encouraged to arrive at least a half hour before the Burpee Mile start time. Donations on behalf of the event also can be made at the same link.
The 2nd annual Burpee Mile also will feature various vendors (including Short Tail Coffee), music by Amplified Entertainment and trophies for the fastest solo participant and relay team.