Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, will be hosting its second annual Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival on Sunday, September 10 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at McKinley Arts & Culture Center.
The free public event will showcase local food trucks, live music, culture, community, and an interactive play area for children.
In a press release, Jewish Nevada said that "Israel is known as 'the land of milk and honey' and the expression refers to a place full of comfort."
“We are thrilled to invite the community to come learn about our traditions, roots and celebrate with us,” said Mara Langer, Jewish Nevada’s Director of Community Engagement. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to share our traditions, enjoy a wide array of delicious food, and participate in festivities. We look forward to sharing the many delightful aspects of our culture with the Northern Nevada community and welcoming them with open arms.”
(Jewish Nevada assisted with this report.)