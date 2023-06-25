The Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada Reno is reporting that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Spanish Springs Sunday evening.
The earthquake was reported at around 6:50 p.m.
We've had some calls into our newsroom who tell us they felt the earthquake in downtown Reno and Sparks.
A 2.03 magnitude aftershock earthquake was reported a few minutes later.
Around 7:26 p.m., a 2.93 magnitude aftershock was reported.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the earthquakes.