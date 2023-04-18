$3,411,616 in funding is headed to Nevada through the U.S. Forest Service from the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program to support public schools, roads and other local services in rural Nevada.
Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen ensured the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law reauthorized funding for the SRS program to assist rural communities across the country.
“I fought to secure critical funding for Nevada’s rural communities through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “The SRS program provides vital support to our small towns, helping to ensure that every Nevadan, no matter where they live, has access to the resources they need to succeed.”
“Secure Rural Schools is a critical program that helps provide essential funding for counties across rural Nevada,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have helped rural counties in Nevada receive more than $3 million from this program to support local schools, bolster emergency services, and improve wildland fire management. I’ll continue working to ensure rural communities in Nevada get a fair share of federal funding.”
The SRS program provides assistance to rural counties impacted by the decline in revenue from land use activities on federal lands. The program also reimburses rural counties for emergency services on national forests, and it funds programs to protect our communities from wildfires.
In addition to SRS payments, the Forest Service is using funding supported by Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Lawand the Inflation Reduction Act to improve forest conditions, support local economies and create jobs by investing in forest restoration projects, road and trail maintenance and recreation opportunities.
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)