There's a lot that goes into keeping Lake Tahoe blue, and one massive project is keeping any foreign vegetation from taking hold. This is not only important because it allows the native vegetation to have a fighting chance, but also factors into everything from wildlife health to water clarity, and even reduces the chances of a toxic algae bloom.
"They create a muck layer on the bottom that is just no fun to play in, but also harmful agile blooms will occur in these areas, and will also form habitats for other invasive species," said Jeff Cowen, Public Information Officer for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.
This project is taking place in the Taylor and Tallac Creek marshes just east of Emerald Bay. This was the perfect breeding ground for non-native vegetation to take hold, and potentially spread across the lake.
“This is really critical to maintaining one of the largest functioning wetlands in the Sierra Nevada's," said Cowen. The process of removing the invasive plants isn't as easy as light gardening though. “We can walk in there and we can remove a lot of weeds, and then we lay these tarps down on the bottom, and those starve the bottom of oxygen, and that keeps the plants from re-growing once we've knocked them back."
It may seem like a simple solution, but this 3.5-million-dollar project has proven results.
"Emerald Bay was really the first hot spot identified 10 years ago, they started using these mats and divers going down and pulling weeds up, a few years later and Emerald Bay is totally free of aquatic invasive weeds," said Amy Berry, CEO of Tahoe Fund.
Invasive aquatic species come into the area mainly from boats, with many species coming before the screening program began in 2008. But because of climate change, scientists say these invasive plants are becoming more abundant.
“With lake temperatures and longer periods of drought, more areas of the lake are becoming infested and becoming good habitat for these aquatic invasive weeds," said Cowen.
This project, which is spearheaded by the USDA forest service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, secured federal funding, but was about 100 thousand dollars short. That's when the Tahoe Fund stepped in...
"The mission of the Tahoe Fund is to use the power of philanthropy to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy, and a project like the Taylor Tallac AIS control project is a perfect example of that," said Berry.
This program will be in place for at least a few years, and hikers are cautioned to stay off the tarp in the meantime.
This program is just one step, and experts need your help too! While you’re out enjoying Tahoe, try downloading the “Citizen Science Tahoe” app, where you can report any invasive plant you happen to find.