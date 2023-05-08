To mark Public Service Recognition Week, the U.S. Department of Education announced Monday it has approved nearly 616,000 borrowers nationwide for approximately $42 billion in Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) since October 2021.
PSLF covers public employees - such as teachers, firefighters, and members of law enforcement, as well as those who work for a non-profit organization - in a variety of fields by forgiving the remaining federal student loan balance for those who make the required 120 qualifying monthly payments.
Between October 2021 and May 2023, the Department has approved more than 3,600 borrowers in Nevada for more than $256 million in loan forgiveness under temporary changes the Biden-Harris Administration made to the PSLF Program - more than $70,000 per borrower.
(Department of Education contributed to this report.)