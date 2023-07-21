Three cars were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. 50 near Case Road in Fallon Friday afternoon according to a representative with the Nevada State Police.
A car was driving east on U.S. 50 when for unknown reasons they drifted into the westbound lanes, hitting a second car before colliding with a third head-on.
A passenger in the car that drifted died from their injuries at the hospital, while another person in that car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the car that was hit head-on was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
It is unknown at this time if impairment or speed were factors in the crash.