Investigators say two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested and charged with reckless murder after a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama.
District Attorney Mike Segrest said Wednesday the two teens would be charged as adults with reckless murder and that the 20-year-old faces the same charge.
Authorities identified the teens as 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee.
Authorities later said 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr. of Auburn also was arrested.
Saturday’s violence shocked the rural community of Dadeville.
Authorities say 32 people were wounded, and four remain in critical condition.
In 2020, Alabama had the fifth highest rate of gun deaths in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
