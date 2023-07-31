The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has secured four drug-related sentences for three defendants, according to a release from the DA's Office.
Jaimie Guzman-Brambila, 33, of California, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with a possibility for parole after 10 after pleading guilty to trafficking a controlled substance.
During a sting last year, Guzman-Brambila agreed to sell 25 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills to an undercover informant. When he showed up to the meet Reno Police Department detectives discovered almost 16 pounds of meth in his car.
Meanwhile, 51-year-old Lahun Oliver of Sparks was sentenced to a combined 25 years in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years on two separate cases. The first is trafficking a controlled substance, the second is possession of a controlled substance.
Police found 21 grams of cocaine in Oliver's possession in 2021. Then, in 2022, undercover officers caught Oliver selling cocaine, obtaining 12 grams of it through multiple buys.
In another case, 30-year-old Juan Galban-Cruz was sentenced to 20 years in prison with parole eligibility after 5 years after pleading guilty to trafficking a controlled substance.
Galban-Cruz was arrested on a Secret Witness tip saying he had multiple controlled substances on him at a casino.
He was found to be in possession of cocaine, meth and fentanyl when he was arrested, and also a gun.