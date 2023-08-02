The City of Reno is investing $3 million dollars for Truckee River corridor improvements, meaning they'll be inviting qualified firms and consultants to submit proposals and ideas to conduct an analysis of the river's corridor and land shape.
On March 8 of this year, the Reno City Council approved the $3 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to invest in the overall Truckee River experience.
"The Truckee River is an incredible and beautiful asset for our city," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "This is a fantastic opportunity to work together as a community to ensure the Truckee will bring joy and memories to residents and visitors for generations to come."
The study will help address land use and design, micromobility, connectivity, parks and open space safety and sustainability.
Doug Thornley, the Reno City Manager, says this study will help rejuvenate the Truckee River corridor. Right now, they're in step one of how they're going to revitalize and reinvigorate the Truckee River.
They want to take the time to make a long-term plan of how they want to build out the Truckee River from Sparks City line all the way to the border of California with a unified design.
“Some cities aren’t lucky enough to have a river, and we have a beautiful one, and we really want to accentuate it and invite more people down,” said Bryan McArdle, the Revitalization Manager for the City of Reno.
He also said the Truckee River adds to the quality of life in Reno. McArdle said if the city is going to have anything, it's going to be a great quality of life.
McArdle also tells us that $3 million dollars doesn't really get them far in this project. But the city hopes to find a consultant to help them on this improvement journey.
“That’ll inform our future process of what gets tackled first, what projects and public improvements are made in the short term. But also, to help us make a long-term plan, and the long-term funding needs so we can do this project in total over the next years, possibly ten to fifteen years,” said McArdle.
They'll be seeking out qualified candidates consisting of designers and architects throughout the country. Once someone is selected for the position, then comes the public engagement process.
“We’ll seek a lot of community input, make an assessment of where the river currently stands, we already have the Tahoe Pyramid bikeway we already have sections that are fully utilized.” said McArdle.
If you'd like to apply for the consultant position, we have the link to the qualifications and application in this article.