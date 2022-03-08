As part of continuing efforts to keep Lake Tahoe clean, $350,000 from Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate sales (NV-LTLP) and annual renewal fees will go towards environmental projects to keep Lake Tahoe beautiful for generations to come.
This year, the Nevada Division of State Lands announced that over $350,000 in (NV-LTLP) proceeds will help fund projects to continue clean-up efforts in the lake, develop tourism roadmaps, monitor rare types of plants and recreation opportunities.
Over 23,000 Nevadans are helping to protect Lake Tahoe through the purchase and annual renewal of their Nevada Lake Tahoe license plates.
Since the first license plates were sold in February 1998, the NV-LTLP program has generated over $11 million through sales and annual renewal fees, funding over 165 preservation and restoration projects on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.
All Nevadans can help preserve and protect Lake Tahoe by purchasing a Lake Tahoe license plate for $61 with an annual renewal fee of $30.
To help protect Lake Tahoe by purchasing a plate, please visit: dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.