Coming out of the winter holiday weeks, the lowest blood donation period of the year, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is calling all eligible donors to help us kick-off the New Year for patients during National Blood Donor Month in January.
The 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on January 4th and 5th is more important than ever.
The Northern Nevada office of Vitalant is needing 350 donations in 2 days to help them begin January by replenishing the shelves post the Holiday season.
Donors of all types are critically needed, especially type O and platelet donors. Type O blood is most in-demand. O-negative can be used for any patient, and O-positive is the most common blood type in the United States.
You can make your donations in the Paradise Terrace in the Atlantis from 10 am to 7 pm. During the 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive. It is a great way to start off the new year and we have many fun prizes for donors: Free Port of Subs, Atlantis Gelato, T-shirts, enter for a chance to win Staycation, Reno Aces packages and concerts! Many reasons to help others and score some fun thank you items.
Those who are comfortable with driving in the current conditions are encouraged to donate blood this week. Vitalant will have our full team at the Atlantis, so Walk-ins are welcome and needed this year as we strive to reach our 350 donor need.
There is no waiting period to donate after receiving an FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine or seasonal flu shot.