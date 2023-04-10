State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 387 job for one year while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
A projected 387 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the April 10 state transportation board meeting. Transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:
- Resurface approximately 20 miles of U.S. 95A between Yerington and Schurz in Lyon and Mineral counties, including roadside drainage and other improvements. A future phase of improvements will install additional roadside signs and lighting, enhance turn pockets and more.
- Fill age-related roadway cracking on sections of State Route 794 (east Winnemucca Boulevard), State Route 140, and State Route 789 in Humboldt County.
Fill age-related roadway cracking on sections of State Route 227 (Lamoille Highway) and State Route 233 in Elko County.
- Roofing improvements at NDOT’s highway maintenance station in Fallon and installation of storage structure for highway maintenance materials at NDOT’s Panaca maintenance station.
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.
To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 11,977 jobs. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.
It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)