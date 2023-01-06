Coming out of the winter holiday weeks, the lowest blood donation period of the year, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant called on all eligible donors to help kick-off the New Year for patients during National Blood Donor Month in January.
The 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on is more important than ever.
The Northern Nevada office of Vitalant had a goal of colleting 350 units of blood in 2 days to help them begin January by replenishing the shelves post the Holiday season.
In two days, they surpassed their goal and collected a total of 392 units of blood!
To learn more and to schedule a blood donation, you can visit Vitalant - Donate Blood, Plasma or Platelets with Vitalant