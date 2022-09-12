Organizers of The Great Race to end teen suicide are calling for teams, volunteers and sponsors for the outdoor adventure event taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at the Sky Tavern Ski Area.
This family fun event is open to people of all ages.
Registration cost is $60 for a team of 4-6 family members or friends. Each team will select a staggered start time. Registration includes the Adventure Course, ride on the ski lift to the top of the mountain, fun merchandise and other family focused activities.
“Our community has suffered the loss of amazing teens who will never see the bright future they had before them,” said Kerri Countess, president and founder of Forever14. “After losing my son, Caleb, to suicide, I vowed that our teen community would be suicide free by 2023, the year Caleb was to graduate from high school. Through our events and programs, we are fostering teen ambassadors who are connecting with those in their communities.”
The innovative outdoor adventure course consists of a guided 1-mile hike with 8 stops along the trail where Forever14 Teen Ambassadors will lead participants in activities designed to promote teamwork and build skills that will help them better navigate the ups and downs of life.
The event includes music, food, sponsors and other vendors who will be on-site with program information and give-aways.
- The event is in collaboration with Project Discovery and Sky Tavern. It’s a fun way to get our community outdoors and interacting with each other during Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. This event helps reduce the stigma and brings attention to the mental health crisis.
Event proceeds will benefit the #f14 Teen Ambassador Peer Support Network and the Legacy Project – an innovative outdoor experiential learning program designed to increase social-emotional competence, boost self-esteem, create lifelong connections, and build valuable life skills.
Forever14.org seeks to demonstrate evidence-based implementation of The Center for Disease Control’s published proven strategies for suicide prevention that include community engagement activities and peer support programs that promote connectedness and teach coping and problem-solving skills.
To register, sponsor or volunteer or for more information visit Forever14.org