U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) is directing $4.5 million in targeted funding to the state of Nevada to help build more affordable housing and support down payment assistance.
Throughout her time in the Senate, Senator Cortez Masto has pushed for Nevada to get its fair share of FHLBank investments including through grants and low-cost loans.
She specifically called for and secured this state-specific fund to deliver money for Nevada, leading the entire Nevada delegation in requesting a targeted affordable housing program for the state.
“When I arrived in the Senate, I promised to increase housing investments in our state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “When I realized that the FHLBank of San Francisco wasn’t providing Nevada it’s fair share of housing investments, I worked hard to hold them accountable. These non-federal funds are an important first step and will help Nevada families buy homes and developers build more affordable housing across the state.”
Federal funds will provide 7,129 new affordable units to Nevada families this year with a similar number expected next year – nearly double the state’s pre-pandemic amount.
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)