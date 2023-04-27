More than $470,000 from Lake Tahoe license plate proceeds are going to support environmental improvement projects.
That's according to the Nevada Division of State Lands.
The money is set to help with aquatic plant removal, environmental ambassadors, algae and Asian clam control, ecological monitoring and examining the decline of Whitebark pine trees.
Since the first license plates were sold in February 1998, the program has generated over $13 million and funded over 175 preservation and restoration projects on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.
According to the state, more than 29,000 Nevadans have either bought or renewed a Nevada Lake Tahoe license plate.
A Lake Tahoe License plate is $61 with an annual renewal fee of $30.