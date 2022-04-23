Golfers and non-golfers alike are invited to join the Newton Learning Center at the Washoe Golf Course on April 30th, to take a shot for a good cause and possibly $1 million.
The 4th Annual Newton Invitational Golf Fundraiser Event hopes to raise money for the Newton Learning Center which provide students diagnosed on the higher end of the Autism Spectrum with a more individualized social-cognitive approach to education.
Raffle tickets are available to golfers and the public for $10 each at the school, and will be sold until noon at the Tournament registration table on April 30th.
Two tickets will be drawn, and the lucky ticket holders will have a chance to shoot for a hole in one around 6PM after the last Tournament players have finished.
“This is our largest, and most important fundraiser of the year,” says Newton’s school director, Rebecca “RJ” Larrieu. “Providing individualized and highly focused social and cognitive education is expensive, and unfortunately, most just cannot afford the tuition.
Players also have the opportunity to win three amazing hole-in-one prizes which include An Oahu Hawaiian Vacation, Callaway® X Series Irons, and a 1-year supply of Omaha Steaks.
All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the students and families of Newton to provide critically needed financial assistance.
If interested, you can register at https://newtoninvitational.com/