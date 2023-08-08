The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction are closing the south end of Mesa Park Road for the remainder of the 4th Street and Woodland Avenue Roundabout Project.
In a statement, the RTC says the project is expected to last through September.
The decision to close the road was made because of safety concerns for both workers and the travelling public, the release said.
Closures on 4th Street will continue between Mesa Park Road and Woodland Avenue to allow crews to safely complete their work.