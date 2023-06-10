Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE... * Widespread showers and thunderstorms return today through Monday, with a 50-80% chance for any given location to see a storm in the Sierra, northeast CA, and western Nevada. Storms will favor the afternoon and evening hours, with chances for showers to continue overnight. * While the typical thunderstorm threats are on the table, such as frequent lightning, up to nickel size hail, and erratic wind gusts up to 50 mph, which could kick up areas of blowing dust; the main concern will be heavy rainfall. The threat for flash flooding exists, especially for recent burn scars and steep terrain. If a nearby stream rises quickly or the water becomes turbid with mud or debris, get to higher ground immediately. Urban flooding is also a possibility given the antecedent conditions and potential rainfall rates. * If you have outdoor plans be sure to have a "plan B". Make sure to have a way to seek shelter within a sturdy building in case a thunderstorm forms nearby. If you do not have access to a sturdy building, a hard-topped vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good protective option from lightning. The preferred time for completion of outdoor activities will be the morning prior to the development of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.