A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found at Fisherman's Park the morning of June 7.
Police say they found the body of a 41-year-old man around 1:30 a.m. at the south end of the park, near Galletti Way and Glendale Avenue.
A portion of the roadway was temporarily closed for the investigation. No other information is known at this time.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any suspects in connection to this homicide.
You can remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or online at secretwitness.com.