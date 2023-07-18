Five people were arrested in a drug raid in Elko early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Elko Police Department.
Around 5 a.m. members from the Elko Combined SWAT Team, the Tri-County SWAT Team, and the Elko County Combined Crisis Negotiation Team carried out search warrants at three residences n the Panorama Trailer Park.
Members from the Nevada Division of Investigation, Elko Police Department, FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security Investigations searched the homes.
Following the search 24-year-old Antonio Villalobos was arrested for a probation violation. 28-year-old Alejandra Molina was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of a Dangerous Drug without a Prescription. 23-year-old Daniela Hernandez was arrested for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. 39-year-old Rafael Ortega-Ramirez was arrested for a warrant and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Moises Alvarado, 25, was arrested for Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
This operation was in furtherance of months long investigation into drug trafficking in the Elko Area.
These warrants are part of a larger investigation with more arrests expected.