Saturday is National Bowling Day, and a local non-profit is celebrating by raising money for organ donors and recipients.
Donor Network West is hosting its "Spare a Life" fundraiser at the National Bowling Stadium.
The even isn't until November 16, but people can buy their tickets on National Bowling Day and receive $5 off.
All the money raised will go toward the organization's efforts to raise awareness about organ donors and to inspire the community to become donors.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.classy.org/event/spare-a-life-2023/e469315 and use promo code STRIKE.