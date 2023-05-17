On May 10, the University’s School of Medicine (UNR Med) Dean Dr. Paul J. Hauptman and 1973 graduate Dr. George Manning removed a 50-year-old time capsule from the cornerstone of the Anderson Health Sciences building. The time capsule was originally placed by the first-ever medical faculty of the University on April 8, 1972, during a cornerstone dedication ceremony.
The then-named University of Nevada School of Medical Sciences, was established in 1969 to teach new physicians who could fill critical roles throughout Nevada. Its first class started in 1971 and graduated in 1973 when the school was still a two-year medical college.
Dr. Manning was the school’s first class president and only person who remembered the time capsule dedication. As the class of 1973 began planning its reunion, Dr. Manning suggested opening it, but he did not know what the faculty put inside the capsule all those years ago.
“Medicine has changed a lot in the last 50 years, and it will change a lot in the next 50, but two true-isms have not and will not change,” Dr. Hauptman said during the reveal event. “The primacy of the patient and the desire of our medical students, both the Class of 1973 and the Class of 2023, to provide medical care and relief from pain and suffering.”
Dr. Manning opened the capsule in front of about 20 of his fellow graduates and their families, current students, University and NSHE leadership and other observers.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be part of this ceremony, and I am humbled to be here and in your presence,” University President Brian Sandoval said to the crowd. “I see how many lives you changed and counseled and the difference you made no matter where you went. From the bottom of my heart and the University of Nevada, I want to thank you for your commitment.”
From historical records and Masonic affiliations to medical education proposals and Native American herbal medicines of the time, the time capsule’s more than 50 items offered a glimpse into the tapestry of the University’s history, the aspirations of the burgeoning medical school program, the contributions made by individuals and organizations, and their commitment to advancing healthcare and knowledge in the region.
“We are inspired by their legacy of commitment to progress,” Dr. Robert Gullickson, the outgoing UNR Med class vice president said about the 1973 graduates.
Items will be given to the Savitt Medical Library for proper restoration, archiving and display. New items from 2023 graduating class, such as N95 masks, COVID-19 vaccine cards, ping pong balls, photos and select items from 1973, were placed back into the time capsule to be revealed in 2073, spanning a full hundred years.
History Revealed
- A gold cross inlaid with red enamel
- A Medical Emblem of the Medic Alert Foundation International, donated by Barbara Savoy
- Seeds of the Great Plane Tree from the Isle of Cos, a symbol of growth and longevity
- Six vials of Native American herbal medicines, each containing a different plant species, including Ephedra nevadensis (Mormon tea), Rumex venosus (wild-begonia), Leptotaenia multifida Nutt. (giant biscuitroot), Veratrum californicum (California corn lily), Nicotiana attenuata (coyote tobacco), and Larrea divaricata (chaparral)
- A silver Torch of Learning And Knowledge
- A reproduction of the Vase of Gilgamesh, dating back to 2100 B.C., representing the historical and cultural significance of medicine and healing practices
- Coins from 1971, including a half dollar, quarter, dime, nickel, and penny
- An Eisenhower dollar coin from 1971, donated by Eleanor Dalton
- An 1878 Carson City Silver Dollar
- A document chronicling the Cornerstone Ceremony held on April 8, 1972
- The written remarks delivered by William A. O’Brien III, M.D., during the Cornerstone Ceremony
- An invitation to the Cornerstone Ceremony, jointly sent by the Medical School and the College of Agriculture
- A program outlining the details of the Cornerstone Placing ceremony
- A list of class officers and students enrolled in the Medical School for the academic year 1971-72
- An estimated budget covering fiscal years 1971 through 1974
- A document titled “Health Science Program UNR 1971”
- A photograph from 1971 depicting the columns of the Mackay Science Hall, which served as the first classroom building for medical students
- A photograph capturing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Anderson Health Science Building in May 1971
- A ten-year plan outlining the goals and objectives for the College of Agriculture from 1970 to 1980
- A proposal titled “Medical Education: Proposal for Interstate Planning and Programming,” dated March 26, 1968, authored by Ward Darley
- An article titled “Medical Practice in the Next Decade,” authored by Dr. Anderson in 1965
- Agreement between the University and architect Edward S. Parsons, A.I.A.
- A contract between the University of Nevada and the Johnson & Mape Construction Co. specifying a construction cost of $624,500.
- A floor plan of the health science facilities
- Photos and biographical information of the health science faculty
- A photograph of Dr. Anderson, a member and chairman of the Board of Regents, an active figure in University affairs and instrumental in the founding and development of UNR Med
- A copy of Assembly Bill 130, dated Jan. 30, 1969, authorizing and appropriating expenditures for the Health Science program
- Comments made before the Nevada State Legislature on Feb. 10, 1969, by various individuals, including Chancellor N. D. Humphrey, University President N. Edd Miller, Dean George T. Smith, Dean Harold L. Kirkpatrick, and Chairman of the Board of Regents Dr. Fred M. Anderson
- A photograph capturing Governor Laxalt signing a bill authorizing the establishment of a Medical School in 1969
- Agreement with Howard R. Hughes, May 31, 1968, and Supplemental Agreement, Dec. 30, 1968, documenting his critical pledge of $6 million that ultimately led to the state assembly passing the bill establishing the medical school
- The appendix to the 1968 University of Nevada Medical Education Feasibility Study
- A feasibility study conducted in November 1968 by the University on medical education
- A copy of Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 15, passed on March 17, 1967, encouraging the Board of Regents to continue the feasibility study of a medical school
- A copy of a letter dated Oct. 2, 1967, from H. Edward Manville, Jr., Trustee, to the Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. in New York, predesignating a $1 million trust
- A copy of the University’s student newspaper, The Nevada Sagebrush, dated April 4, 1972
- A copy of the alumni news publication, Volume 10, No. 1, from March 1972
- An editorial article from the Nevada State Journal dated Feb. 26, 1972
- An article from the Reno Evening Gazette dated Feb. 24, 1972
- A copy of the Nevada Ranch & Home Review from Spring-Summer 1971
- Notes and tips relating to the Health Science Unit #1, dated July 1971
- A series of “Health News” publications from July 1970, January 1971, September 1971, December 1971, and March 1972
- A document titled “Medical Education Philosophy and Objectives,” dated Jan. 13, 1970
- A publication discussing news medical education from November 1970
- A booklet titled “Life and Health Sciences Library”
- A publication titled “Medical Education for Sparsely Settled States” from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE)
- A document discussing a two-year medical school program focused on health science
- A book titled “Political History of Nevada,” dated 1965
- An article titled “A Cornerstone for the Capitol” from June 8, 1870
- A historical account detailing the construction and history of the Nevada Capitol Building and Governor’s Mansion
- A list of Masonic officers for the year 1971-72 featuring various Masonic bodies such as the Grand Lodge F. & A.M., Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons, Grand Council Royal and Select Masters, Grand Commandery Knights Templar, Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of Nevada, Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of Las Vegas and Kerak Temple A.A.O.N.M.S.
- Proceedings from several Masonic bodies in Nevada documenting the activities and discussions of the Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons in 1971, Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons in 1970, the Grand Council Royal and Select Masters in 1970, and Grand Commandery Knights Templar in 1971
- A list of 203 cornerstones laid between July 5, 1866, and April 8, 1972
(University of Nevada, Reno)