Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with the commercial burglary of three businesses in a shopping complex in Reno.
Secret Witness says the suspect broke into the local businesses located at 2295 S. Virginia St. including a non-profit using a ring of keys.
He attempted each key on the ring until he found one that would unlock the doors.
The suspect stole cash and computer equipment.
No details regarding a description are available at this time.
Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188 or remain anonymous call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at secretwitness.com
(Secret Witness assisted in this story)