In a joint effort with other regional law enforcement to raise public awareness about distracted driving, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office participated in a Joining Forces distracted driving campaign from April 10-19, 2022.
A total of 56 citations and warnings were issued by deputies including:
- 21 speeding violations
- 10 distracted driving violations
- 10 motor vehicle registration violations
- 7 warnings
- 5 no insurance violations
- 3 driver’s license related violations
WCSO deputies assigned to this operation initiated a total of 42 traffic stops.
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, distracted driving, seat belts, speed and pedestrian safety.
The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.
The Sheriff’s Office participation in Joining Forces campaigns is made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.