The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation (NDOR) is now accepting applications for outdoor recreation infrastructure projects in Nevada.
Approximately $600,000 in grant funding is available through the Nevada Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure (NORI) grant program.
The application and instructions to submit a proposal are available online at ndor.nv.gov/norigrant. Applications are due by May 31, 2023. NDOR will award the grants beginning in July 2023.
The NORI grant program was developed to support communities and organizations statewide with funding for shovel-ready projects or transformative planning efforts. The goal of the program is to advance efforts to diversify local economies by enhancing their outdoor recreation opportunities.
These funds were made available through a partnership with the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program (as part of the American Rescue Plan).
The EDA program funding invests in marketing, infrastructure, workforce, and other projects to rejuvenate safe leisure, business, and international travel.
For more information, visit ndor.nv.gov/norigrant