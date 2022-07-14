You can help students in need this fall by donating school supplies.

From July 18-28, you can drop off school supplies at several area locations.

• Nevada State Bank branches throughout Washoe County

• Great Basin Federal Credit Union branches throughout Washoe County

• DR Horton (5190 Neil Road, Suite 310 Reno, NV 89502)

• Grand Sierra Resort (2500 2nd St, Reno, NV 89595)

The businesses are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday:

This school supply drive is in partnership with Communities in Schools of Nevada, which currently serves over 75,000 Nevada students.

Donations, including school supplies, hygiene products and clothing/uniforms, will help students as they return to school.

Some of the most needed items include:

• 3-inch 3-ring binders

• New and unused backpacks

• Journals

• Art supplies (small canvasses and acrylic paints)

• Hygiene items (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, unscented body wash, razors and shaving cream, shampoo & conditioner)

• Zippered, 3-ring pencil pouches and pencil boxes

• Laundry detergent and dryer sheets

• Coloring and other activity books

• Highlighters

• Colored pencils

You can also make a donation online if you can't make it.