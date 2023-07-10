It's almost time to start thinking about school starting up again -- and you can help make sure students have what they need come the first day.
The 7th annual 'Fill the Bus' drive runs July 10 through July 28 and is being put on by Communities In Schools of Western Nevada, which serves nearly 9,000 students at 13 K-12 schools in Washoe County.
Donations, including school supplies, hygiene products and clothing/uniforms, will help students as they return to school.
You can drop off school supplies between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at -
* Nevada State Bank branches throughout Washoe County
* Great Basin Federal Credit Union branches throughout Washoe County
* DR Horton (5190 Neil Road, Suite 310 Reno, NV 89502)
* Grand Sierra Resort (2500 2nd St, Reno, NV 89595)
* Community Health Alliance locations throughout Washoe County
* Ernest Packaging Solutions (8730 Military Rd, Reno, NV 89506)
* NV Energy (6100 Neil Road, M S S2A35, Reno, NV 89511)
* Reno Fire Department stations throughout Washoe County
* Reno Orthopedic Center locations throughout Washoe County
* ShipNetwork (974 United Circle Sparks, NV 89431)
* Yoga Pod (13981 S Virginia St Ste 402B, Reno, NV 89511)
