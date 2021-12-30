It’s been a very active month with multiple strong storms moving through the region. This past storm impacted holiday travel and gave Reno a white Christmas. There was so much snow many of our mountain passes had to be shut down at one point. The crews needed to shut them down in order to plow the roads and make space for cars to move through. The lowest elevations did not see a ton of snow this past week, but certainly enough to cause some problems. With the cold air sticking around the snow and puddles were hard to get rid of, making for several days worth of tricky driving. It’s amazing how quickly snow totals change when you go up a thousand feet in elevation. The foothills got way more snow than the airport. Strong winds also blew around the snow, lowering visibility, and adding to the travel problems.
According to the NWS in Reno and Sacramento, our ski resorts picked up between 6-11 feet of fresh snow this past week. The ski forecast is great this weekend, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 20’s. Saturday will be the best day to hit the slopes because winds will be light. It will be breezy Friday and Sunday with gusts over 30mph. More snow is in the forecast early next week, beginning Monday.
According to Mt. Rose Ski’s website they have received between 232-275 inches of snow this season. The Sierra Snow lab got over 200 inches of snow this month too. Enough to even break the old record of 179 inches set back in 1970. Lake Tahoe got feet of snow this past week, making up for a slow start to the winter season.
Before the cold air settled into the valley an atmospheric river moved through as well. This produced a lot of rain with over an inch falling at the Reno Airport. Atmospheric rivers are a plume or channel of moisture coming up from the Pacific near the Hawaiian Islands.
While much of 2021 was dry and mild, the past few months have been a very different story. A huge rain storm moved through the valley in October giving us about three inches of rain. Combine the rain that fell around Halloween with the snow and rain that fell in December and Reno will finish 2021 with an above normal water total. Reno usually sees about 7.35” of precipitation each year, and 2021 will finish roughly an inch above that. Have a happy new year!