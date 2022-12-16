After an altercation between a student and a staff member on Thursday, 80 percent of Dilworth Middle School teachers called out sick Friday morning.
Washoe County School District superintendent Susan Enfield said that Dilworth has had a "handful of incidents" this year. Friday morning, 27 of the 33 teachers took sick leave.
“It’s my hope that we can be more proactive moving forward so that we don’t have staff feeling that they’re in the position that they are forced to take a step like this, which I know none of them want to take," Enfield said.
Though she did not share specifics, she said that the district is working on preventing future altercations and has taken steps to address teacher concerns.
“When I say the safety of our students and staff is paramount to me, it’s also personal," she said. "These are my colleagues. These are my teammates. These are individuals who are showing up every day, giving the best they can to our kids.”
Enfield said that she cannot share specifics on student disciplinary actions, but the district is "taking the necessary steps by law that we need to take in an incident like this.”
Enfield says that Dilworth will reopen on Monday.