Today, Nevada Assembly Democrats were sworn in for the state’s 82nd legislative session. This session’s Assembly Democratic Caucus remains one of the most diverse in the state’s history with over half of Democratic Assemblymembers being Black, Indigenous, and people of color.
Of the 28 Democratic Assemblymembers, six are African-American, six are Asian-American Pacific Islanders, five are Hispanic, and one is Native American.
The assembly selected a Latina Majority Floor Leader, a Black woman as Speaker Pro Tempore, appointing women as committee chairs in nine of ten committees, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color as committee chairs in six of ten committees.
In 2019, the Nevada Legislature became the first legislative body in the country to be majority women, and that will continue to be true for this legislative session. This session, 21 of 28 members of the Assembly Democratic Caucus are women.
“Through our diverse caucus and leadership team, Nevada Assembly Democrats have once again shown our dedication to reflecting the Nevadans we are so honored to serve,” said Speaker Steve Yeager. “I am proud to have Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui as Majority Leader, Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno as Speaker Pro Tempore, and that a majority of our committees will be chaired by women and people of color who reflect the rich diversity of our state. Together, we will spend this legislative session fighting for a better future for the Silver State.”