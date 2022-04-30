Today, over 900 volunteers came out to help make our community a cleaner, healthier place by participating in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) Great Community Cleanup.
Volunteers worked at 23 sites spread throughout the community removing invasive weeds, picking up trash, cleaning up illegally dumped items from open space areas, spreading mulch in local parks, planting 39 trees to improve our urban tree canopy, and planting over 650 native plants to promote our region’s natural ecology.
Trash included tires, yard waste, appliances, shot-up televisions, furniture, and abandoned RV, and more. Ensuring these potentially hazardous items get disposed of properly not only creates a more beautiful community, but a safer and healthier one as well.
Preliminary results from today’s cleanup show that over 58,200 pounds of trash (30 tons) and over 10,740 pounds of invasive weeds and green waste were removed during today’s cleanup event.
"It has been extremely rewarding preparing for this year's Great Community Clean-up! Our community and partners have so much enthusiasm to make the Truckee Meadows a more beautiful, safe, and clean place to live. This year's cleanup featured 23 different sites ranging from park beautification projects to illegal dumpsites. Thanks largely to our nearly 900 volunteers, all of these sites were greatly impacted." said Tatum Sutliff, KTMB's Beautifications and Cleanups Manager. "We're so grateful to our many partners who continue to support our efforts, including our funders at the Truckee River Fund through the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, Washoe County Health District, Sun Valley General Improvement District, and the NV Energy Foundation. We're especially grateful to all the volunteers in our community who came out on this beautiful Saturday to make today's event successful. We could not do any of this without them."
(Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful)