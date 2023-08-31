Unlike last year, Labor Day weekend will be cooler than average with temperatures in the 70’s, gusty winds, and a chance for rain. Labor Day itself looks great with highs in the lower 80's and plenty of sunshine. The majority of the rain will fall in the higher elevations, but a few showers and storms are possible in Reno too, especially on Sunday. Camping in a tent is not recommended as being out in nature during a thunderstorm is dangerous. It will be cold in the higher elevations at night, with overnight lows in the 30’s and near freezing at the ridgetops. Even a few flurries are possible above 8000’.
Temperatures in the 70’s sounds great, but the wind will make it feel cooler. Wind gusts on Friday will be in the 30’s and 40’s, and 20’s and 30’s on Saturday. Wind speeds will be stronger in the high Sierra, and could even top 70mph. Unless you get near a strong thunderstorm, winds will be lighter on Sunday.
What is causing the cooler weather? There are different parts to the weather story each representing a different layer in the atmosphere. First the cold front will come through at the surface, and then the area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere. A cold front is the leading edge of a cooler air mass, and oftentimes can be seen by a change in wind direction. The cold front will move through Reno on Friday, dropping temperatures to the 70’s on Friday. Going from 89 degrees to 77 degrees is a big drop in temperature and leads to strong winds. Wind is related to pressure and pressure is related to temperature.
The area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere can be thought of as a bowl of cooler air. The low will keep temperatures below average by about ten to fifteen degrees. Cloud cover and rain will also play a role in keeping temperatures below average. It is not an ideal camping forecast this weekend in the mountains. Temperatures will be in the low 60’s at Tahoe during the day and 30’s at night. It will be even colder above 6500 feet.
The track of the low goes from the Pacific Northwest to the south. The latest model runs pulls the low more so to the west, keeping majority of the rain over the Sierra, especially north of I-80. There will also be some shadowing. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms in Reno will be on Sunday as the low moves to the east. The low will be right over Nevada on Sunday, keeping cooler air above warmer air at the surface. This will make it easier for air to rise and for thunderstorms to form. This eliminates any shadowing too. Rain totals will range from a trace in some spots to less than a quarter of an inch in the valley, up to an inch and a half in the mountains. With thunderstorms in the forecast, there will be a lot of variability.