It’s been a fairly seasonable summer with temperatures in the 90’s and a handful of triple digits. Enjoy the warm weather while it’s here, because cooler air will move in by the end of next week. The first day of fall this year is Saturday September 23rd. Highs are usually in the mid 80’s this time of year, with lows in the mid 50’s. It will be a warm weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees in Reno and 70’s around Lake Tahoe. It will be a great forecast for the air races, but remember the sunscreen.
An area of high pressure is in place for now, with a trough forecasted to move southeast and hang out just west of the California coastline through next week. This will allow for some weak to modest monsoon moisture to travel up the mountains beginning this weekend and going through at least early next week. Gusty winds, small hail, and isolated heavy downpours are possible with any storms that do develop. It’s a dry forecast in the Truckee Meadows this weekend, with storm chances staying in the Sierra. The threat for thunder and lightning is not high, but can’t be ruled out either.
A bigger area of low pressure will slip through the Pacific Northwest and down through Nevada starting on Wednesday, and expanding further south into the weekend. This low or drop in the jet stream will help cool temperatures by roughly ten degrees. If this pans out, 70 degree temperatures are likely. Some of the models are wetter than others, which would impact temperatures too. Keep in mind this is still a week away and things could change, but the trend is cooler than average. One model keeps the low over central and eastern Nevada, while another model brings it right over Nevada and expanding west into Reno as well. At the same time, the low that is forecasted to meander west of California this weekend will move east on land next week too. Both of these lows will help to drop temperatures within the next week or so. The Climate Prediction Center is leaning towards northern Nevada becoming cooler and wetter than average from September 20th-24th. The thirty-year average for the first 70-degree day at the Reno Airport is September 15th. Over the past thirty two years, the earliest 70 degree day in Reno is August 5th and the latest is October 22nd. We already hit 70 degrees at the Reno Airport this year on September 2nd. Last year it happened on September 19th, and the year before that was on September 28th.