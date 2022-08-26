The Reno Police Department say one person has died and three people were injured in a stabbing incident near the Riverwalk District on August 26, 2022.
The stabbing was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the area of 1st Street and North Arlington Ave.
A Reno Police officer on scene told us a fight broke out that led to the stabbing.
Four people were transported to the hospital with two victims having injuries described as life-threatening. One victim did not survive and another remains in critical condition.
The other two victims were treated and released from the hospital.
Reno Police say there are no outstanding suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we learn more.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121. They can also contact secret witness by calling or texting 775-322-4900.