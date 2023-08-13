More thunderstorms are in the forecast this week, especially on Monday. The storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy down pours, and frequent lightning. Watch out for ponding on the roadways during your drive home from work on Monday. Thankfully the storms will produce some rain to lower the fire risk, but the trick will be getting the rain lined up exactly with the lightning. The storms will be moving at a moderate pace, and will increase in coverage throughout the afternoon. A few will develop as soon as 1pm with scattered storms by 5pm on Monday. It will be hot on Monday before it rains, fueling the storms.
There is also a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday and again Thursday through Saturday. An area of low pressure is spinning off pieces of energy and moisture, giving us on and off again chance for storms over the next several days. The storms will be strong enough to produce gusty winds, possible flash flooding over burn scars, and frequent lightning. The storms will cause some concern for recreational activity, but this will not be a huge outbreak.
Rain totals will vary throughout the region, with some locations not seeing anything. That is the nature of thunderstorms. But if you do get wet you could see anything from a few hundredths of an inch of rain to over a quarter of an inch each day. Rain totals will be higher in the Sierra and south of I-80.
It could even feel a little humid this week, as dewpoints approach the lower 50’s. Dewpoints will go from the 20’s and 30’s on Sunday to the 40’s and 50’s on Monday. That’s quite a jump in moisture content. The dewpoint temperature is the temperature in which saturation occurs. The higher the dewpont temperature is, the less the temperature has to cool for clouds to form or rain to fall. This means that the higher the dewpoint temperature the more muggy it will be. Thunderstorms like to develop along boundaries. Whether that be cool air up against warm air or dry air up against moist air.
If thunder roars make sure to head indoors. You will not want to be stuck in the mountains when a thunderstorm develops, so try to venture out in the morning before the storms arrive.