A Reno homeowner cleaning out their basement found explosives inside a box and called authorities early Thursday afternoon.
As a result, the bomb squad, Reno Police, Reno Fire, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and REMSA all responded as a precaution to the home near the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Authorities disposed of the explosives, about 100 sticks of dynamite.
Washoe County Deputies say there is no threat to the public.
Surrounding roads may be closed for some time near Wells Avenue while crews safely clear the site.