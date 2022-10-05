Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
By looking at this number alone, the data would suggest it was a great year for our water supply. While this is better than being behind, it does not show the whole story.
Timing is everything, and our water supply is greatly tied to our snow pack. Unfortunately, we received no measurable snow or rain during the month of January, which is usually our wettest month in Reno.
According to the National Weather Service, eighty eight percent of our water year fell during the months of October, December, and August. Both the precipitation in October and December helped our cause, but the rain in August quickly evaporated in the heat.
With that being said, both August and October turned out to be the wettest on record.
“Rain in the summertime is nice, it’s usually more spotty and may help with smoky conditions and fire conditions locally, but it’s not great for our water supply,” said hydrologist Tim Bardsley.
It was also the fourth wettest December on record at the Reno Airport. An atmospheric river moved through the region last October giving us a ton of precipitation. Tim Bardsley from the National Weather Service, says the mountain snow in December and precipitation that fell in October, did help our snow pack.
“So that really moistens the soil and helped with our snow pack in the winter, it really helped with run off conditions,” said Bardsley.
Bardsley says if we don’t get any good precipitation over the next few weeks Tahoe will likely fall below it’s natural rim. This would have happened last October too, but an atmospheric river moved through helping our cause. Even though Reno saw more precipitation than normal this past water year, there is still a lot of catching up to do, especially during the winter season.
Reno did see the second highest amount of days exceeding an inch of precipitation, only following the 2016-2017 water year.