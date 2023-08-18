Update, August 18:
Due to unfinished work on traffic signals the access to Montello street on both sides of Oddie Boulevard will be closed on Monday, August 21.
Two way traffic will remain in place on Oddie Boulevard, with one lane open in each direction.
Update, August 11:
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Granite Construction will close access to Montello Street on both sides of Oddie Boulevard on Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 to allow crews to conduct work on traffic signals.
Drivers are advised to use the Sutro Street detour.
Two way traffic will remain in place on Oddie Boulevard, with one lane open in each direction.
Original Story, July 21:
As construction continues on the Oddie Wells Project, the RTC is advising of an upcoming half intersection closure and a new detour.
It is happening as part of the second phase of that project, according to a release from the RTC.
Beginning on Monday, July 24th the northern half of the Oddie Boulevard and Montello Street intersection will close and traffic will be detoured to Sutro Street.
The intersection closure will be in effect through the end of September. Drivers are reminded to use extra caution in and around the construction zone, to take alternative routes, and follow the speed limit for everyone's safety.
