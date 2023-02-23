Roads will be slick through at least Saturday morning in the Truckee Meadows. Areas south of Highway 50 will stay slick through at least Saturday afternoon. Winter is not done with just yet with a few more rounds of snow in the forecast.
A cold, unsettled low will slide southeast Thursday night, hugging the California coastline, spinning up bands of snow towards much of the region on Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows, including Reno, Sparks, and Carson City from 4am Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday because of moderate snowfall, low visibility, and gusty winds. A Winter Storm Warning has also been posted for the Sierra south of Tahoe, including Mono County from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Sunday.
A Winter Storm Warning is worse than an Advisory, and snow totals will be higher south of I-80 with this storm. A Winter Weather Advisory goes through 10 a.m. Saturday for the Tahoe region, including places like South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and Incline Village.
With the exception of some thunderstorms in northern Nevada, most rain or snow occurs in advance of lows. The location of the low as it moves southeast will allow for more snow to fall throughout the region as it travels southeast. Usually, the snow moves south and away from Reno as the low moves southeast, but when temperatures, moisture, and the wind flow lines up just right, snow can form on the backside of the low as well.
Our current storm is somewhat like this, and will drag up snow bands from the southeast, impacting both Reno and areas southward.
Snow totals will range from 1-4 inches in the lowest elevations to at least several inches in the hills, and south of I80 including Carson City, Minden, and Gardnerville. Lake Tahoe will see between 8-15 inches of snow between Thursday night and early Saturday morning below 7000’, 1-2 feet is possible above 7000’. Mono County will see more snow than Tahoe with this storm, with 2-4 feet falling by Sunday morning. Additional feet of snow will fall Monday and Tuesday.
Wind speeds will be strong, lowering visibility to nearly whiteout conditions at times. Wind gusts will range from the 30s in the valley to over 50mph in the high Sierra. This is enough to blow the snow around, and make slick conditions even more dangerous.
The snow will become widespread by 7 a.m. Friday morning, with not much of a break until Saturday afternoon. The snow will let up a little Friday afternoon, but not stop completely. Both the evening and morning commute will be slow going, especially if you’re coming from the North Valleys or Carson City. Roads will improve Saturday afternoon, with more snow coming in late Sunday. For areas south of Highway 50, much of Saturday will stay slick with snow continuing to fall.
The break on Sunday will be short lived as another storm rolls in for the Monday morning commute.
