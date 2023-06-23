The Reno Aces are encouraging fans who plan to attend this weekend's series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies to arrive early as large crowds are expected.
Fans attending this weekend’s game are strongly encouraged to arrive early for the best experience parking and entering the ballpark.
Stadium gates will open at 5:05 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and 12:05 p.m. on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.
The parking garage located on Ballpark Lane opens 90 minutes before the gates open and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fans can find a complete list of helpful Know-Before-You-Go tips here: Gameday | Aces (milb.com)