Powered by a great offensive performance, the Reno Aces won in convincing form over the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Sánchez summoned the force on Star Wars night with an absolute cannon shot to center in the sixth.
Reno’s backstop sent the three-run shot a staggering 473 feet, adding extremely valuable insurance in the Aces’ first win of the series. Sánchez went 3-for-4 with four driven in.
Kyle Lewis stayed flaming hot with another homer, this one at a towering 444 feet to left center. The bomb tied the game at three in the sixth and was Lewis’ 11th of the season. The Aces hit for the cycle in the frame with a single from Tristin English, a double from Sánchez, and the three bagger from Ryan Bliss.
The Aces and Dodgers conclude their series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT.