Despite the snowy weather, dozens of grassroots activists gathered outside Chase Bank and Wells Fargo Bank in Reno on Tuesday with art, songs, and community voices, demanding that “Dirty Banks” stop funding the fossil fuel industry.
This Day of Action in Reno was one of 100 events in 29 states nationwide, where thousands of similar actions by climate activists joined forces to protest the Big Banks’ funding on fossil fuels.
“In the 8 years since the Paris Climate Accords, Big Banks, including Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo, have given more than three trillion dollars in loans to fossil fuel companies at the expense of everyone living now and everyone who comes after us,” said Christiane Brown of Th!rd Act, a national organization of experienced, aged 60+ Americans committed to fighting climate change and leaving a better more sustainable society and planet, for their grandchildren and future generations.
“We want people to understand that the money being held by banks like Chase—our money—is driving the climate crisis. Cutting off that flow of cash may be the single quickest step we can take to rein in the fossil fuel industry and slow the rapid warming of the earth,” said Laynette Evans, of Indivisible Northern Nevada.
“For too long corporate profits have trumped the well-being and health of our environments, our water, our air, and most importantly Nevadans,” said Erika Castro, Organizing Director of PLAN. “It is time that we hold extractive industries and those funding them, like major banks, accountable for the damage they continue to facilitate. Everyone deserves the right to thrive in a clean environment with clean air and water, that starts when extractive industries and fossil fuels are divested from.”
This action in Reno was organized by a coalition of groups including Th!rd Act Nevada, Indivisible Northern Nevada, and Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN).