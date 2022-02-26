The Challenged Athletes Foundation is hosting their own adaptive ski and biathlon clinic for those who are seasoned skiers, and athletes who want to try Nordic Cross Country Skiing for the first time today. Just like one bronze medalist triathlete and cyclists who's been a part of the CAF since 2009.
Mohamed Lahna, a Paralympic Triathlete and Cyclist tell us "I've been an athlete for over 10 years and coming here this is totally new to me."
The mother of one CAF athlete says it's her sons first time trying out Nordic Cross Country Skiing while also getting the chance to check out Lake Tahoe.
Donna Keller, a proud mom of a Paraskier says "My son has done some downhill skiing and is now trying the Nordic Cross Country Skiing."
Tyler Keller, an athlete trying out paraskiing tells us his experience with Nordic Cross Country Skiing "It's awesome, it's definitely a learning curve but I'm adjusting quickly."
Lahna says anyone can go to any ski resort and rent equipment, but the CAF is providing their athletes special adaptive equipment to make this clinic possible.
He explains "CAF is bringing this to us for free to try it and give us a shot to see if we like it."
Some of the athletes say a huge goal for their foundation is to help people who have disabilities to stay active and enjoy the outdoors.
Donna Keller says her son is only injured 5 or 6 years out, but he's working toward his goal to be in the Paralympics.
She adds "Biathlon is kind of one of his dreams."
Just like the Olympics, the Paralympics is just as competitive and takes a lot of training.
Lahna says "The Paralympics movement is growing, more people are knowing about our sports and how competitive it is."
The Paralympics is 2 weeks after the Olympics, in the same facility, this year in Beijing and starts on March 4th.