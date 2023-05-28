Administrative offices in Reno and Sparks will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
All City of Reno recreation facilities and pools will be closed as well on May 29.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:
- For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1.
- For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
- Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.
The following offices in Sparks will be closed for Memorial Day, May 29:
- Sparks City Hall
- Sparks Parks & Recreatio
- Alf Sorensen Community Center
- Larry D. Johnson Community Center
- Sparks Municipal Court
Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.