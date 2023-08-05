Carson City Toyota hosted an adoption event Saturday afternoon in conjunction with the Nevada Humane Society.
Puppies were available to adopt, and the dealership also took the chance to promote the Nevada Humane Society Duck Race event which will be happening on Saturday, August 12th.
You can adopt ducks at the Duck Race website.
So far, 23,857 have been adopted out of a goal of 30,000, raising a total of $98,028.
The grand prize winner at the Duck Races this year can choose between a brand-new Toyota or $15,000 from Reno Toyota.