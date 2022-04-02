Three people suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash Saturday night in Reno.
The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 10:34 P.M. Saturday, April 2 to a single vehicle crash at South McCarran and Capitol Blvd.
Reno Police say A Chevrolet passenger car traveling south on South McCarran Blvd failed to maintain their lane leaving the roadway and struck a tree.
The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles (9 years old and 3 years old) and an adult female driver, none of which were restrained by a seatbelt.
Both speed and impairment are factors in the crash. All three were transported to RENOWN with life threatening injuries.
Due to the severity of the crash the Reno Police Department, Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.
No arrest have been made at this time due to the crash still being under investigation.
The roadway was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900.
(Reno Police assisted in this story.)