Weather Alert

...Winds Subside This Evening But a Cold June Night Ahead... * Gusty westerly winds will continue into the evening before subsiding overnight. Valleys will see gusts of 30 to 40 mph with Sierra ridges gusting to 60 mph. * ACTION: Be sure to check with NDOT and CALTRANS for any high- profile vehicle restrictions. Wind chills well below freezing can be expected on exposed Sierra ridges. * Unseasonably cold temperatures are projected for tonight and Tuesday morning. Sierra valleys will see several hours of sub freezing temperatures, with potential for near freezing or frosty conditions in rural Western Nevada valleys such as around Minden, Yerington, and Stead. * ACTION: Protect sensitive vegetation and irrigation systems from the chilly overnight temperatures, and dress in layers if recreating in the Sierra.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning, then decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&