The Mosquito Service Provider for the City of Winnemucca and Humboldt County, VDCI, will soon begin aerial missions targeting adult mosquitoes in the Humboldt River basin.
The product that will be used is Dibrom with the active ingredient naled.
This product will be applied at the Ultra Low Volume (ULV) rate of 3/4 oz per acre to target Aerial Missions will begin the week of June 25th.
The first aerial adulticide application is scheduled for Sunday night, June 25th, weather permitting, with Tuesday night, June 27th as the most likely backup date with the rest of the week also as backup.
The police department will notify beekeepers in the target zone of the exact day so that proper precautions can be taken.